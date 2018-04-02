Leg Football Challenge `ll take youths off negative vices- Lawmaker — Nigeria Today

Leg Football Challenge `ll take youths off negative vices- Lawmaker

A Lagos lawmaker, Adedamola Kasunmu, on Monday said the Leg Lagos Football Challenge, a grassroots initiative, would go a long way in developing youths and take them off negative vices.

Kasunmu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Youths, Sports and Social Development, spoke in an interview in Lagos.

The Leg Football Challenge is being put together by Donbalon Sport Commerz and backed by the Lagos State Sports Council.

Sixteen teams are competing for the championship’s trophy which kicked-off on April 2 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos and would end on April 10.

New Era played 2-2 with Gbagada FC to kick start proceedings on day one of the competition.

Kasunmu said: “I am quite pleased with what I am seeing and sincerely one has to commend the organisers for the initiative that brings positive development to our youths.

“The competition is coming at the right time to drive home Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s objective of transforming Lagos to the sports hub of the nation.

“We believe in projects like this, that our youths can use their energy positively and can develop their skills, especially to give them that platform to discover themselves,’’ he told NAN.

Kasunmu, a passionate football supporter, said that he had just rounded up a football competition involving 32 teams drawn across the nation with Star City emerging victorious.

“We can, but ask for more competitions; although, we concentrate on other sports and try not to jettison the development of lesser sports.

“We are also into capacity building, especially in creating avenue for our youths to participate in competitions, big enough to groom them and give them that exposure,’’ he said. (NAN)

