Leica cameras are about to get even more expensive — Nigeria Today

Leica cameras are about to get even more expensive

Posted on Apr 5, 2018

If you’re in the market for a Leica, you’d better hurry. The company famous for its high prices is about to make them even higher, with more than 60 cameras and lenses set to rise by between $100 and almost $1,100 from May.

