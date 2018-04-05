Leica cameras are about to get even more expensive — Nigeria Today

Leica cameras are about to get even more expensive
If you’re in the market for a Leica, you’d better hurry. The company famous for its high prices is about to make them even higher, with more than 60 cameras and lenses set to rise by between $100 and almost $1,100 from May.
