Lekki Deep Sea Port: Matters Arising — Nigeria Today

Lekki Deep Sea Port: Matters Arising
By Tony Iyare I wish to warmly applaud all those responsible for the vision to build the Lekki Deep Sea Port and create another corridor for maritime cargo. I’m so elated that it hopes to generate about 170,000 direct and indirect jobs when fully commissioned. I equally wish to salute the initiative of also building the Badagry Port.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!