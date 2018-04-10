Let me host a season of Big Brother Show- Alex begs Biggie - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Let me host a season of Big Brother Show- Alex begs Biggie – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Let me host a season of Big Brother Show- Alex begs Biggie
The Nation Newspaper
This evening in her diary session, Alex begged Biggie to let her host one edition of the Big Brother Naija TV reality show, even if it is just once. She asked the favour, willfully, hoping Biggie to oblige her. “Biggie I have one favour to ask. Please …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!