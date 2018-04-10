Let me host a season of Big Brother Show- Alex begs Biggie — Nigeria Today

Let me host a season of Big Brother Show- Alex begs Biggie
Latest Head of House, Alex has asked Biggie, a huge favour.
This evening in her diary session, Alex begged Biggie to let her host one edition of the Big Brother Naija TV reality show, even if it is just once.
She asked the favour, willfully, hoping Biggie to oblige her.
“Biggie I have one favour to ask. Please let me host a season of Big Brother even if it is in ten years time,” She pleaded.
A request which almost put Biggie at the edge.
Biggie ended the session on a positive note. Not quick to make a promise but hopefully to consider the request.
