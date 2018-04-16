Let’s Go Through Some Pics Of Celebrities At Coachella — Nigeria Today

Let’s Go Through Some Pics Of Celebrities At Coachella
Coachella 2018 has arrived.
The annual music and arts festival kicked off on Friday, April 13, and not only offered a massive lineup of some of the industry’s most famous musicians, but attracted a slew of the most stylish celebs, too.
As per usual, their Instagram accounts were filled with photos of their hair and makeup, 70s and 90s attire, and epic parties they happened to get exclusive invitations too, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
I mean, for those of us who are unable to attend for one reason or another, we need to feel we were a part of it somehow, surely?
Hosted at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, below is a selection of our favourite celebs who enjoyed Coachella this past weekend.
Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner
Rebecca Black
Brooklyn Beckham
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Walmart Yodelling Boy
Bella Hadid and Snoop Dogg
Jordyn Woods, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner
Nicki Minaj, Shania Twain, French Montana, The Weeknd, Belly, Nav
Paris Hilton, Whitney Port, Rachel Zoe, Victoria Justice
Millie Bobby Brown
Alessandra Ambrosio
Hailey Baldwin
Beyoncé
Rihanna
Paris Jackson
Vanessa Hudgens
And that’s only round one, people.
The party continues all week, only ending on Sunday, April 22.
