Let’s Go Through Some Pics Of Celebrities At Coachella — Nigeria Today

Let’s Go Through Some Pics Of Celebrities At Coachella

Coachella 2018 has arrived.

The annual music and arts festival kicked off on Friday, April 13, and not only offered a massive lineup of some of the industry’s most famous musicians, but attracted a slew of the most stylish celebs, too.

As per usual, their Instagram accounts were filled with photos of their hair and makeup, 70s and 90s attire, and epic parties they happened to get exclusive invitations too, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

I mean, for those of us who are unable to attend for one reason or another, we need to feel we were a part of it somehow, surely?

Hosted at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, below is a selection of our favourite celebs who enjoyed Coachella this past weekend.

Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner

Rebecca Black

Brooklyn Beckham

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Walmart Yodelling Boy

Bella Hadid and Snoop Dogg

Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Nicki Minaj, Shania Twain, French Montana, The Weeknd, Belly, Nav

Paris Hilton, Whitney Port, Rachel Zoe, Victoria Justice

Millie Bobby Brown

Alessandra Ambrosio

Hailey Baldwin

Beyoncé

Rihanna

Paris Jackson

Vanessa Hudgens



And that’s only round one, people.

The party continues all week, only ending on Sunday, April 22.

[source:harpersbazaar]

