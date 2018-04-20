Let’s Use Rwanda’s Example To Stop Herdsmen Killings – Sen Wampana — Nigeria Today

Let’s Use Rwanda’s Example To Stop Herdsmen Killings – Sen Wampana

Senator Paul Wampana is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one-time Speaker of the defunct Gongola State House of Assembly, former minister and one of the three founders of Northern Leaders and Stakeholders’ Assembly. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, he says Nigeria can take a cue from Rwanda to solve the incessant […]

The post Let’s Use Rwanda’s Example To Stop Herdsmen Killings – Sen Wampana appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

