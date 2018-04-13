Letter | Deter unwanted pregnancies by focusing on more than abstinence-only - Kdminer — Nigeria Today

Letter | Deter unwanted pregnancies by focusing on more than abstinence-only – Kdminer
|
NAIJA.NG
|
Letter | Deter unwanted pregnancies by focusing on more than abstinence-only
Kdminer
Per the April 11 article titled “Arizona house votes to require providers to ask reasons for abortion,” several Democratic state representatives pointed out that 44 percent of live births in Arizona are to unmarried women (most are under 20), and that …
What married couples should avoid during fasting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!