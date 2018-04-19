 Lexus LS may get plug-in hybrid, EV, and hydrogen fuel cell variants — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lexus LS may get plug-in hybrid, EV, and hydrogen fuel cell variants

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The latest and greatest 2018 Lexus LS could receive a plug-in hybrid, an all-electric, and potentially even a hydrogen fuel cell variant in the span of its current generation over the next few years.

The post Lexus LS may get plug-in hybrid, EV, and hydrogen fuel cell variants appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.