LG Employees Protest Non Payment Of Salaries — Nigeria Today

 LG Employees Protest Non Payment Of Salaries
LG Employees Protest Non Payment Of Salaries

Apr 1, 2018

Local government employees in Benue state whose names were expunged from the local government payment vouchers have protested to the State House of Assembly, demanding for reinstatement and payment of their salaries. The protesters who  were in their numbers carried placards some of which read, ‘we are not ghost workers, ‘we were genuinely employed, ‘pay […]

