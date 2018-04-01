LG Employees Protest Non Payment Of Salaries — Nigeria Today

LG Employees Protest Non Payment Of Salaries

Local government employees in Benue state whose names were expunged from the local government payment vouchers have protested to the State House of Assembly, demanding for reinstatement and payment of their salaries. The protesters who were in their numbers carried placards some of which read, ‘we are not ghost workers, ‘we were genuinely employed, ‘pay […]

