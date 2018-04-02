 LG offers two free Google Home Minis with the purchase a washer set or fridge — Nigeria Today
LG offers two free Google Home Minis with the purchase a washer set or fridge

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

LG has announced that folks who buy an InstaView refrigerator or eligible washer and dryer pair featuring LG SmarThinQ technology will receive two free Google Home Minis to sweeten the deal.

