LG offers two free Google Home Minis with the purchase a washer set or fridge — Nigeria Today

LG offers two free Google Home Minis with the purchase a washer set or fridge

LG has announced that folks who buy an InstaView refrigerator or eligible washer and dryer pair featuring LG SmarThinQ technology will receive two free Google Home Minis to sweeten the deal.

The post LG offers two free Google Home Minis with the purchase a washer set or fridge appeared first on Digital Trends.

