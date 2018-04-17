Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon's 2013 Oil Deal - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today

Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon's 2013 Oil Deal
Bloomberg
Liberian President George Weah ordered a probe into Exxon Mobil Corp.'s 2013 deal for drilling rights off the coast of the West African nation, according to his office. The investigation follows last month's report by campaign-group Global Witness that …
President Weah's Special Review Committee Adopts Guidelines to Constitute Code of Conduct
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!