Liberia's Weah, media on edge as reporter flees - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Liberia’s Weah, media on edge as reporter flees – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 16, 2018


Liberia's Weah, media on edge as reporter flees
With one Liberian newspaper facing a $1.8 million defamation case and a BBC journalist fleeing the country, there has been no honeymoon period for the press under the new government of President George Weah. Accused of wanting to muzzle the media, the
