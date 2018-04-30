Lightning Storm kills 13 And Injures 25 — Nigeria Today

Lightning Storm kills 13 And Injures 25

A lightning storm has left at least 13 people dead and over 25 injured, in West Bengal, India, on Sunday night, a senior official of the state disaster management said on Monday. According to Hindustantimes, three each died in Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts, and two each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda. “Most […]

