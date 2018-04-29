Like PDP, Buhari Must Apologise To Nigerians – Ardo — Nigeria Today

Like PDP, Buhari Must Apologise To Nigerians – Ardo

Dr Umar Ardo is a governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State and the secretary of the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA). In this interview with CHIBUZO UKAIBE, he speaks on the recent declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek reelection and other national issues President Buhari has formally declared […]

The post Like PDP, Buhari Must Apologise To Nigerians – Ardo appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

