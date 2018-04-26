Lilian Afegbai took permission from Alex to sit on Tobi’s laps — Nigeria Today

Lilian Afegbai took permission from Alex to sit on Tobi’s laps

Lilian Afegbai has confessed to have taken full permission from Alex before sitting on Tobi’s laps for a selfie.

Fans however did not agree that Alex gave full permission because of the look she gave in the photo.

See some reactions below:

Meanwhile, Anita Joseph yesterday defend alex on Instagram. She abandoned work to reply online troll accusing BBNaija Alex of being a husband snatcher.

The former Big Brother housemate, Alex shared a recent photo which captured herself and Tobi smiling in a similar pose and a non Alex fan would have none of it.

The lady, identified as ami_pinky took to the comment section of the photo and expressed displeasure as regards her current relationship with the Tobi and tagged Alex a husband snatcher.

This attack of course did not go well with famous actress, Anita Joseph who replied the rude comment.

Check out Anita’s defense below:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

