Linda Ikeji made me marry early – Imo State Blogger - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Linda Ikeji made me marry early – Imo State Blogger
By Rita Chioma. An Imo State born blogger, Chizzy Treasure has celebrated 5 months wedding anniversary with a controversial post on Facebook. In the post, the blogger stated that she hastily got married cos she didn't want to suffer the same fate as …
