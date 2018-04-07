Linda Ikeji Set To Premier Reality Show - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

Linda Ikeji Set To Premier Reality Show – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Linda Ikeji Set To Premier Reality Show
P.M. News
A new reality TV show like we've never seen or heard of in Nigeria is in the works, and will soon be aired for all entertainment lovers to enjoy. The program will be showing on Lindaikejitv as shared by the popular blogger on social media. check out …
Exclusive: Aniruddha Joshi bags the winner's trophy of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava
12 Contestants, No Voting, No Evictions! Linda Ikeji TV to premiere New Reality Show “Made In Gidi”
'Flip or Flop' Season 7 Updates: Does Christina El Moussa Want the Show to End?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!