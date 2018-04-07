 Linda Ikeji Set To Premier Reality Show - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Linda Ikeji Set To Premier Reality Show – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

Linda Ikeji Set To Premier Reality Show
P.M. News
A new reality TV show like we've never seen or heard of in Nigeria is in the works, and will soon be aired for all entertainment lovers to enjoy. The program will be showing on Lindaikejitv as shared by the popular blogger on social media. check out
Exclusive: Aniruddha Joshi bags the winner's trophy of Sur Nava Dhyas NavaTimes of India
12 Contestants, No Voting, No Evictions! Linda Ikeji TV to premiere New Reality Show “Made In Gidi”BellaNaija
'Flip or Flop' Season 7 Updates: Does Christina El Moussa Want the Show to End?Christian Post
Channel 24 –CW33 NewsFix –DutchNews.nl –Bollywood.com
all 17 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.