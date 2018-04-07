Ernesto Valverde praises former boss Luis Enrique after Barcelona equal unbeaten La Liga home record - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Ernesto Valverde praises former boss Luis Enrique after Barcelona equal unbeaten La Liga home record – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Ernesto Valverde praises former boss Luis Enrique after Barcelona equal unbeaten La Liga home record
Daily Mail
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was quick to share the plaudits with his predecessor Luis Enrique after the Catalan giants equalled a La Liga record in their win over Leganes. Barca's 3-1 victory, secured by the 45th hat-trick of Lionel Messi's career …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News.
