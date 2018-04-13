Lions Club Donates Kitchen Facility To Warri Prison - The Tide — Nigeria Today

Lions Club Donates Kitchen Facility To Warri Prison – The Tide
Lions Club Donates Kitchen Facility To Warri Prison
The Tide
The Warri Liberty Lions Club yesterday donated kitchen facility worth N2.6 million to the Nigerian Prisons Service, Okere, Warri in Delta State. The President of the club, Mrs Maureen Moreira, said the donation of the facility was to improve the …
