Listen: Davido Gives Girlfriend Chioma ‘Assurance’ On Her Birthday — Nigeria Today

Listen: Davido Gives Girlfriend Chioma ‘Assurance’ On Her Birthday

Multi-award winning singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name, Davido, celebrated the birthday of his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, over the weekend and he did released a song dedicated to her.

There is no gainsaying that Davido is in love with Chioma as the DMW Boss is never shy to flaunt his relationship publicly.

It was gathered that Davido released the song titled ‘Assurance’, after a private listen at Chioma’s pre-birthday party where he confessed he was in love.

Chioma turns a year older on Monday, April 30, and to celebrate her, Davido visited his Twitter page last night to tweet about her birthday.

Happy birthday Baby girl ! Today and 2MORO gonna be amazing — Davido (@iam_Davido) April 29, 2018

He also had something to say to guys who are scared of showing it when they are in love.

So many niggas are in love but they scared to show it ! Y’all pussy! — Davido (@iam_Davido) April 30, 2018

In the album art of the song ‘Assurance,’ Davido can be seen in a pose with Chioma, a chef, who is dressed in her uniform – coupled with Davido’s 30 billion gang chain on her neck to match.

Meanwhile, here are some of the lyrics of the song.

“I am looking for a sister, Chioma my lover o… She get the dollar, she dey wear designer o. I am looking for my sister, Chioma my lover o, She get the dollar, Chioma my lover. She say give me Assurance, Assurance, I give my baby Assurance, I give my baby Lifetime insurance Yeah.”

