Listen: Davido Gives Girlfriend Chioma 'Assurance' — Nigeria Today

Listen: Davido Gives Girlfriend Chioma ‘Assurance’
Girls should be going green with envy by now.
After a private listen at Davido’s girlfriend Chioma’s pre-birthday party where he confessed he was in love, he has released a song titled Assurance.
I woke up to this video and i couldn't help but smile sheepishly..Gosh,love issa beautiful feeling. Davido is glowing. #Bbnaija #Bamteddy who else wishes to see Teddy and Bambam like this? I'm really shipping those two for life don't disturb me,I'm shipping who i like pic.twitter.com/vteKUzsOin
— Fola (@afolashade_iam) April 30, 2018
The song is clearly dedicated to her. You can feel the passion he uses to communicate his assurance and love.
The song was produced by Speroach Beatz.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!