Listen: Davido Gives Girlfriend Chioma 'Assurance' — Nigeria Today

Listen: Davido Gives Girlfriend Chioma ‘Assurance’

Girls should be going green with envy by now.

After a private listen at Davido’s girlfriend Chioma’s pre-birthday party where he confessed he was in love, he has released a song titled Assurance.

I woke up to this video and i couldn't help but smile sheepishly..Gosh,love issa beautiful feeling. Davido is glowing. #Bbnaija #Bamteddy who else wishes to see Teddy and Bambam like this? I'm really shipping those two for life don't disturb me,I'm shipping who i like pic.twitter.com/vteKUzsOin — Fola (@afolashade_iam) April 30, 2018

The song is clearly dedicated to her. You can feel the passion he uses to communicate his assurance and love.

The song was produced by Speroach Beatz.

Assurance

