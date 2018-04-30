 Listen: Davido Gives Girlfriend Chioma 'Assurance' — Nigeria Today
Listen: Davido Gives Girlfriend Chioma ‘Assurance’

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Music

Girls should be going green with envy by now.

After a private listen at Davido’s girlfriend Chioma’s pre-birthday party where he confessed he was in love, he has released a song titled Assurance.

The song is clearly dedicated to her. You can feel the passion he uses to communicate his assurance and love.

The song was produced by Speroach Beatz.

Assurance

