 LISTEN: Don Jazzy Co-Produces Ne-Yo’s Latest Single ‘Push Back’ — Nigeria Today
LISTEN: Don Jazzy Co-Produces Ne-Yo’s Latest Single ‘Push Back’

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mavin Records boss and top Nigerian producer Don Jazzy has disclosed that he collaborated with Stargate in producing American singer Ne-Yo‘s latest single Push Back which features Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don.

Apparently one of the most talented and popular beat makers in Nigeria, with his fame stretching beyond the shores of Africa, the ace Nigerian music producer – real name – Michael Collins Ajereh, said he also served as a backing vocalist for ‘Push Back’.

His rich baritone, which he described as “my crocodile voice” can be heard in opening seconds of the song.

Don Jazzy Co-produces Ne-Yo's Latest Single 'Push Back'“Another big one in the bag. Had so much fun co producing this one with my brothers @stargatemusic,” Don Jazzy wrote on Instagram.

“Oh and I also added my crocodile cry cry voice in there too hehe. Go check it out.”

This is not the first time that Don Jazzy would be co-producing for an international artist. He had once co-produced a track ‘Lift Off’ on Jay Z’s album ‘Watch The Throne’.

Listen to Ne-Yo’s ‘Push Back’ below:

Bear in mind that last week, the news of Linda Ikeji’s engagement to a mysterious person did the rounds on the internet and the attention of social media users was beamed on the prominent Nigerian producer.

Don Jazzy, who may also have been crushing on the famous blogger, excited his fans after he posted a picture on his Instagram page where he was being consoled by some friends over his dashed dreams of making Linda his `wife’.

