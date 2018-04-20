Listen To J.Cole's 'KOD' Album — Nigeria Today

Listen To J.Cole’s ‘KOD’ Album

Dreamville founder J.Cole is about to shake up things a little bit with his highly-anticipated album KOD.

His 12-track album (which is his fifth) follows the 2016’S 4 Your Eyez Only.

The album features Kill Edward.

KOD. 3 meanings. Kids on Drugs

King Overdosed

Kill Our Demons The rest of the album I leave to your interpretation. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 19, 2018

