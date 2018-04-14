Listen to Mavis 'Here' — Nigeria Today

Listen to Mavis ‘Here’
Mavis Nkporwi of Big Brother Naija Season 2 fame has released a new EP titled Here. This 5-track EP is her third release. The EP features Boogey and Bisola (Big Brother Naija Season 2 finalist).
Listen to the EP here
