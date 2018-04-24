 Listen To Olamide's Brand New Single, 'Owo Shayo' - Konbini — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Listen To Olamide’s Brand New Single, ‘Owo Shayo’ – Konbini

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini

Listen To Olamide's Brand New Single, 'Owo Shayo'
Konbini
At this point, it's pretty clear that Olamide is allergic to taking breaks. Only a few days after the release of "Onyeoma" — his brand new collaboration with Phyno — the beloved rapper is back with another track, "Owo Shayo". Produced by the talented
Olamide – 'Owo Shayo' (produced by Pheelz)Pulse Nigeria
New Music: Olamide – Owo ShayoNigeria Today

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.