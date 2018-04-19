 Listen To Tekno's Song 'Jogodo' — Nigeria Today
Listen To Tekno’s Song ‘Jogodo’

Posted on Apr 19, 2018

Tekno’s recently released Jogodo is already a hit in all areas. Having a feel of Mountain Black and Mad Melon’s hit, Danfo Driver, it has already gotten a massive approval from the Canadian/American rapper Drake.

On the teaser which tekno put up on his instagram page, Drake wrote , ‘BIGGEST CHUNE’ to which Tekno replied, ‘They ain’t ready’.

Watch the tease below:

This weekend #jogodo

A post shared by JOGODO OUT 👆🏽 (@teknoofficial) on

Listen to the full song here

