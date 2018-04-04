 Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC Outperforms Bitcoin While Abra Begins Its Transition — Nigeria Today
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC Outperforms Bitcoin While Abra Begins Its Transition

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Cryptocurrency, News | 0 comments

Daily Litecoin News Update
Last night, the Litecoin price spiked as much as 13% on Coinbase before giving up much of that gain. Something was driving investors to Litecoin, even though the broad market was correcting.

Prices remained high through the wee hours of the night, when Coinbase users went to sleep, and the Asians rose to trade their Litecoins. In spite of the broad market correction, the LTC to BTC rate is up about 2.22% in the past 24 hours.

