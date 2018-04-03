 Little Girl Whose Hands Were Badly Burnt By Grandma In Edo Undergoes Surgery (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Little Girl Whose Hands Were Badly Burnt By Grandma In Edo Undergoes Surgery (Photos)

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Here is some after surgery photos of the young girl whose hands were badly burnt by her grandmother in Edo. Timeofigst recall that the girl simply identified as Hope, had her hands burnt by her grandmother who placed them over a gas stove in Edo State. The development had caused serious outrage online. However, the […]

The post Little Girl Whose Hands Were Badly Burnt By Grandma In Edo Undergoes Surgery (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

