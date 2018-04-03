Little Girl Whose Hands Were Badly Burnt By Grandma In Edo Undergoes Surgery (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Little Girl Whose Hands Were Badly Burnt By Grandma In Edo Undergoes Surgery (Photos)

Here is some after surgery photos of the young girl whose hands were badly burnt by her grandmother in Edo. Timeofigst recall that the girl simply identified as Hope, had her hands burnt by her grandmother who placed them over a gas stove in Edo State. The development had caused serious outrage online. However, the […]

