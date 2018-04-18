LIVE: #BusStrike is a matter between the employers and unions - Nzimande - News24 — Nigeria Today

LIVE: #BusStrike is a matter between the employers and unions – Nzimande – News24
|
News24
|
LIVE: #BusStrike is a matter between the employers and unions – Nzimande
News24
If the strike becomes extended, we may move to nudge the parties closer together – Nzimande. 09:13. Copy URL: Share Icon. We are not involved now, but we urge the parties to reach a speedy resolution – Nzimande. 09:12. Copy URL: Share Icon. We are not …
#BusStrike: Taxis bracing for busy day as bus drivers go on strike
WATCH: Commuters countrywide stranded as #BusStrike hits
Commuters bear the brunt as bus strike gets underway
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!