Live-streaming arrives on Vimeo’s subscription service — Nigeria Today

Live-streaming arrives on Vimeo’s subscription service

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Creatives using Vimeo’s option to monetize through subscriptions can now go live with fans. The change is part of Vimeo’s acquisition of Livestream. Vimeo is also launching a new encoder and a Mac version of Livestream Studio.

