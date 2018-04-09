Liverpool Are A long Ball Team- Fernandinho — Nigeria Today

Liverpool Are A long Ball Team- Fernandinho

Fernandinho has described Liverpool as a ‘long-ball side’ ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool demolished Manchester City in the opening 90 minutes of the quarter-final tie, scoring all three of their goals in the space of 19 first-half minutes.

Fernandinho claims that City have a plan to haul Liverpool back, though, as long as their most experienced players put in a positive performance on the night.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference, the Brazilian said: “They are a team that like to play long balls. They try to keep the players around the middle.

“I hope we can solve all the problems we had, especially in the first half, in 10-15 minutes we conceded three goals. Then we can apply our type of game. Our focus is on the second leg against Liverpool and the only way to play good football is to be positive.

“Now’s the time for experienced players to take over and take charge. Of course we know two defeats are not easy but that happens to the best teams in the world.

“What we have done this season is amazing and we have a chance to go through in the Champions League. It won’t be easy. They are a team who fight for the ball and try to keep the players in the middle but we will be ready for tomorrow’s game.”

