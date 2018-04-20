 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals retirement plans and rules out Bayern Munich move - Liverpool Echo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals retirement plans and rules out Bayern Munich move – Liverpool Echo

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Liverpool Echo

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals retirement plans and rules out Bayern Munich move
Liverpool Echo
Jurgen Klopp says he has promised his family that he will take a one-year break from football when he leaves Liverpool. The Reds boss, whose current contract at Anfield runs until 2022, has reiterated that he plans to retire “earlier than coaches
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opens up on Bayern Munich interest and rules out Borussia Dortmund returnMirror.co.uk
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp discusses 'complicated' Bayern Munich moveExpress.co.uk
Jurgen Klopp speaks out on a potential return to Borussia Dortmund in the futureMetro
The Empire of The Kop – a blog about Liverpool F.C. (blog) –Daily Star –Tribal Football –The Sun
all 29 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.