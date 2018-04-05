Liverpool daze Manchester City with 3-0 win at Anfield — Nigeria Today

Liverpool daze Manchester City with 3-0 win at Anfield

Liverpool ripped apart Manchester City with three goals inside the opening 31 minutes as they won their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg tie 3-0 on Wednesday. Anfield has witnessed many memorable European nights over the years and this will take its place among the most spectacular. A simply devastating first-half display was crowned with goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane.

