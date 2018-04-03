Liverpool dealt major injury blow: Joel Matip to have season-ending surgery - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Liverpool dealt major injury blow: Joel Matip to have season-ending surgery – Daily Star
Daily Star
Liverpool dealt major injury blow: Joel Matip to have season-ending surgery
JURGEN KLOPP has been dealt a major injury blow on the eve of the club's biggest fortnight of the season. 0. By Rhys Turrell / Published 3rd April 2018. Jurgen Klopp GETTY. Jurgen Klopp must do without Joel Matip for the rest of the campaign. The Reds …
