Liverpool Fans Attack Man City Bus With Bottles And Flares Ahead Of Match [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Liverpool Fans Attack Man City Bus With Bottles And Flares Ahead Of Match [Videos]

If you watched the first half an hour of the Liverpool – Manchester City match last night, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the away team were in a state of shock.

Liverpool were 3-0 up after 31 minutes, with Mo Salah and the rest of his cronies at it again, and maybe City’s arrival at Anfield left them somewhat shell-shocked.

Let’s call this a frosty reception, because Liverpool fans pelted the bus with bottles, flares and some choice words.

First up, this angle:

Filmed from in the midst of the Liverpool fans, the incident is even more intense:

MAD: The scenes from Anfield, as Liverpool fans welcome the Man City team-bus. ( @DistanceCovered) pic.twitter.com/ovYLsf6bVT — SPORF (@Sporf) April 4, 2018

One more for a good measure:

English football fans, hey, what a classy bunch.

Liverpool were quick to apologise, with this from the Independent:

Manchester City claim that their team bus has been rendered unworthy for the road after bottles, coins and other missiles were thrown by Liverpool fans as the bus made its way to Anfield. The driver’s door was subsequently smashed, along with the front windscreen, with Uefa now poised to launch into an investigation into the incident… Liverpool have since apologised for the damage inflicted on Manchester City’s team bus. “The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter-final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield,” a statement said ahead of kick-off. “We apologise unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident.

Pretty sure that will come as scant consolation for what looks like a quarter-final Champions League exit, although if anyone can overturn a three-goal deficit it’s Manchester City.

And if anyone can toss away a three-goal lead, I suppose it’s Liverpool. Crystal Palace ring a bell?

Oh well – at least nobody punched a horse:

[source:independent]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

