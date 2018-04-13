Liverpool FC to face Roma as UEFA release Semi final draw — Nigeria Today

Liverpool FC to face Roma as UEFA release Semi final draw

Liverpool FC of England will face FC Roma of Italy, while Real Madrid of Spain will battle it out with Bayern Munich of Germany in the UEFA champion’s league semifinals.

In a draw completed few minutes ago, Mohammed Salah will return back to face his former club while James Rodriguez heading back to the Bernabeu.

We’ll be opponents for 180 minutes, but whatever happens we’ll remain friends for life. Looking forward to seeing you again, @22mosalah! 👋#ASRoma #UCL #RomaLiverpool pic.twitter.com/eo0Rm4VWW9 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 13, 2018

