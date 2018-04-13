 Liverpool FC to face Roma as UEFA release Semi final draw — Nigeria Today
Liverpool FC to face Roma as UEFA release Semi final draw

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

Liverpool FC of England will face FC Roma of Italy, while Real Madrid of Spain will battle it out with Bayern Munich of Germany in the UEFA champion’s league semifinals.

In a draw completed few minutes ago, Mohammed Salah will return back to face his former club while James Rodriguez heading back to the Bernabeu.

