 Liverpool Humiliate Man City 3-0; Barça Thrash Roma 4-1 — Nigeria Today
Liverpool Humiliate Man City 3-0; Barça Thrash Roma 4-1

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Liverpool’s pedigree in the UEFA Champions League shone through Wednesday night when they overpowered Manchester City in the quarterfinal first leg game at Anfield. City’s lacklustre performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side ensured Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Sadio Mane each grabbed a goal each by the 31=. With the victory, Liverpool close in on […]

