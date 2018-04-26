Liverpool look to avoid more late drama against Stoke - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Liverpool look to avoid more late drama against Stoke – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Liverpool look to avoid more late drama against Stoke
Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) – Stoke City will hope that the Liverpool they face on Saturday is the team that wobbled alarmingly in the final 10 minutes of their Champions League semi-final against AS Roma, not the one that dismantled the Italians over the …
Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out of 2018 World Cup
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'devastated' as knee injury ends World Cup hopes
WATCH: Giovinco levels CONCACAF Champions League Final
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!