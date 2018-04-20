Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Discusses Why He Won’t Be Managing At Arsene Wenger’s Age — Nigeria Today

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Discusses Why He Won’t Be Managing At Arsene Wenger’s Age
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not be managing into his old age like 68-year-old Arsene Wenger as he does not need football to be happy.
The Arsenal boss has announced he will step down at the end of the season, ending a 22-year reign at the club.
Klopp, who has a six-year contract which runs until 2022, has no intention of staying on anywhere close to Wenger’s tenure.
In a television interview this week the 50-year-old said he did not want to die on the touchline and when asked to expand on that he said: “Because of age.
“I love what I do and I enjoy it but it’s intense – but most jobs are intense. The big difference is we are constantly in the focus.
“Do I need the fact that I am famous? No. I don’t need it a bit. It’s not that I feel that special but it happens and I’d be really happy if it stops one day.
“If no-one remembers me, that’s not a problem. That’s a dream for me.
“We get really well paid so that’s OK, we can have the life we never dreamed of but I don’t want to have this life and I cannot walk any more.
“I have back problems in the morning and neck problems when I wake up but life is not only for that.
“I don’t need football to be happy. At the moment I love it but I don’t need it.
“There will be a moment – and I don’t know when – when I say ‘Thank you very much’. There is always the next guy who can do the job.
“I love what I do. It’s not too intense to deal with it. At one point it’s enough and then another one has to take over.”
