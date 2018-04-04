 Liverpool star Mohamed Salah forced off with injury against Man City - KingFut — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah forced off with injury against Man City – KingFut

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


KingFut

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah forced off with injury against Man City
KingFut
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah went off injured in the second half of the Reds' clash with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter final on Wednesday. Salah left the pitch after an apparent injury early in the second half. The Egypt

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.