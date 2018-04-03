 Liverpool vs Man City: Pep Guardiola sends message to Jurgen Klopp about Mohamed Salah - Daily Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liverpool vs Man City: Pep Guardiola sends message to Jurgen Klopp about Mohamed Salah – Daily Star

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Liverpool vs Man City: Pep Guardiola sends message to Jurgen Klopp about Mohamed Salah
Daily Star
Salah is enjoying the season of his career to date and will no doubt be key for Liverpool in their Champions League clash with Manchester City. The Reds welcome City to Anfield tomorrow for the first-leg of their blockbuster all-British quarter-final
City won't change their ways despite Anfield loss – Guardiolaeuronews
Klopp: It's not witchcraft, Guardiola just always had better teams than meGoal.com
Robbie Savage states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man City in Champions LeagueThe Sport Review

all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.