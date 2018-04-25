 Liverpool vs Roma: Gerrard, Lampard speaks on Salah not celebrating his goals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liverpool vs Roma: Gerrard, Lampard speaks on Salah not celebrating his goals

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Liverpool superstar, Mohammed Salah, chose not to celebrate his brace against Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday night. Salah left the Serie A giants for the Premier League club in the summer, putting pen to paper with Liverpool in a deal worth £35million. When he netted twice against […]

Liverpool vs Roma: Gerrard, Lampard speaks on Salah not celebrating his goals

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.