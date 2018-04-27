Liverpool's James Milner would be massive asset for England at World Cup, says Jurgen Klopp - The Independent — Nigeria Today

Liverpool’s James Milner would be massive asset for England at World Cup, says Jurgen Klopp – The Independent
The Independent
Liverpool's James Milner would be massive asset for England at World Cup, says Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool midfielder James Milner would be a massive asset for England at the World Cup according to manager Jurgen Klopp. Milner announced his retirement from international football in August 2016 after winning 61 caps for the Three Lions. The 32-year …
