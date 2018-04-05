Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shortlisted for Premier League award - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah shortlisted for Premier League award – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shortlisted for Premier League award
Daily Trust
Mohamed Salah has been shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Month award for March. The Egyptian is among six players nominated for the accolade, which he has won twice already this season in November and February. Salah made four league …
Liverpool's Salah shortlisted for Champions League Player of the Week award
Mohamed Salah on the verge of English Premier League award hat-trick
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!