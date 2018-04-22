Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Wins PFA Player Of The Year award — Nigeria Today

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Wins PFA Player Of The Year award

Mohamed Salah has been named as the Professional Footballers’ Association player of the year for the 2017-18 season.

Mohamed Salah saw off competition from Manchester City trio Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané and David Silva to become the second African player to win the award after Riyad Mahrez of Leicester in 2016. Tottenham’s Harry Kane came third, with De Bruyne second. Salah, who moved to Anfield from Roma last June for a club record fee of £36.9m, has scored 40 goals in his debut season as Jürgen Klopp’s side have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Salah was presented with the award at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on Sunday evening, with City winger Sané voted as young player of the year.

“It’s an honour to win this award especially because it was voted for by the other players,” said Salah. “I would like to thank my team-mates and everyone at the club for helping me to make this happen.”

Asked what it meant to become the first Egyptian to win the award, he said: “Hopefully I’m not the last one! I’m very proud to win and I’ve worked very hard.”

Salah, who follows Luis Suarez, in 2014, as the last Liverpool player to earn the accolade, is a pivotal reason behind the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals and helping Jurgen Klopp’s side all but secure a top-four spot in the league.

Salah scored his 31st league goal in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, equalling Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer for the most Premier League goals scored in a 38-game season.

The forward has three Premier League games remaining and could match Andy Cole’s record of 34 goals in a 42-game season set in 1993-94.

“You’re comparing your name with some great names,” he said, on the prospect of breaking the record. “To break the Premier League record is something huge in England and all over in the world.

“There are still three games to go. I want to break this record and also break the one for [42-game season]. Let’s see what will happen.”

