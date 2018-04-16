Liverpool’s Salah targets Champions League over individual glory — Nigeria Today

Liverpool’s Salah targets Champions League over individual glory

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says helping the team win the Champions League is more important than any individual award he could receive this season. The Egyptian reached the 40-goal mark across all competitions this season in Liverpool’s 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday. He is also leading the race for the European Golden […]

