Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Praises Manager Jurgen Klopp For His Exploits — Nigeria Today

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Praises Manager Jurgen Klopp For His Exploits

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has described manager Jurgen Klopp as a ‘father-like figure’ who is perfect at getting everything out of his players.

After shining down the flank in Liverpool’s attacking system, Alexander-Arnold has reserved praise for Klopp and thanked his boss for showing a little patience in younger players.

“He’s a massive influence. You hear a lot of players saying a manager is like a father figure, and I think that’s definitely the case with the manager here,” he told Sky Sports News. “He’s really encouraging for young players…

“He understands the game unbelievably well; knows that mistakes will happen. But he knows it’s how you react to them, and how you keep on going, how to play with the team’s identity, no matter what the scoreline is, that we have to believe in our ability.

“The way we want to play is high-pressing, win the ball back as high as possible and play football, and that’s obviously what we try to do, and he instils that no matter what the score is.”

The post Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Praises Manager Jurgen Klopp For His Exploits appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

