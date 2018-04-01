Living with my darkness: Blinded by robbers - SDE Entertainment News — Nigeria Today

Living with my darkness: Blinded by robbers – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
Living with my darkness: Blinded by robbers
SDE Entertainment News
“Know about the Russian roulette?” he asks, seated across me in his tastefully furnished office. “Well, every day I cross the streets of Nairobi, I know that I could be meeting my death,” he adds matter of factly. Polite, confident and well dressed. He …
Danish national shot, wounded in daring Karen robbery
Tamarind adds high-end hotel to its stable
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!