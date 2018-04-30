LMC Fines Heartland N6.25m, Deducts Three Points - The Tide — Nigeria Today

LMC Fines Heartland N6.25m, Deducts Three Points – The Tide

LMC Fines Heartland N6.25m, Deducts Three Points

The Tide

The League Management Company (LMC) at the weekend sanctioned Heartland Football Club of Owerri following crowd trouble which marred their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture against champions Plateau United. Tidesports source reports …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

